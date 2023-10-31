We use cookies to ensure you have the best experience on our website. (about our cookies.)

Learn to Play an Easy Blues Melody in E with Mary Flower | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

In this quick acoustic blues lesson, renowned music educator and Elixir Strings artist Mary Flower shares how to play a simple Piedmont-Style blues melody and bassline. She plays Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with POLYWEB Coating, for their slick playing feel.

“Just gliding on the strings (not fighting the strings) makes Elixir my only string choice. With over six decades of playing, these fingers deserve a smooth ride. Thanks, Elixir!” – Mary Flower

Discover why artists like Mary play Elixir Strings by checking out the full range of acoustic strings.

Want to learn more? Head over to the Elixir Strings YouTube channel for more lessons and performances.

Sponsored Story
Sponsored Story

Occasionally we post stories on behalf of our sponsors. These messages will always be from related companies who we think you might be interested in.

You Might Also Like...