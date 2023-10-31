Learn to Play an Easy Blues Melody in E with Mary Flower | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

In this quick acoustic blues lesson, renowned music educator and Elixir Strings artist Mary Flower shares how to play a simple Piedmont-Style blues melody and bassline. She plays Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with POLYWEB Coating, for their slick playing feel.

“Just gliding on the strings (not fighting the strings) makes Elixir my only string choice. With over six decades of playing, these fingers deserve a smooth ride. Thanks, Elixir!” – Mary Flower

