Keeping your acoustic guitar sounding and looking its best requires periodic maintenance. Learn the basics, from polishing your guitar to tightening the tuning nuts, in this video from the Taylor Guitars repair facility.

Proper care of your guitar would not be complete without restringing. Since 1999, Taylor has been factory-fitting its steel-string models with Elixir® Strings. Check out Part 2 of the maintenance video for tips on restringing the Taylor way.

Not sure what strings are recommended for your Taylor guitar? See the list by body shape.

Elixir Strings provides three string types in its acoustic line, all with the same longest-lasting tone. Learn more about Elixir Acoustic Strings.