Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

The title track of her 2020 album, ‘Positions’ was a huge hit for Ariana Grande. With a muted nylon guitar-style figure powering the song’s verse, it’s an obvious choice for a full-on solo fingerstyle acoustic guitar arrangement.

That’s exactly what Elixir® Strings artist Tom Anello has for us here. Watch as he performs his reworking of ‘Positions’ in Drop D tuning and follow along with the on-screen tab, which will make it easy to work through the tune for yourself!

“There’s nothing like the lively shimmer of a fresh pack of Elixirs. They really sing on the mic, and they put up with all the alternate tunings I subject them to. I’m a fan for life.” — Tom Anello

Tom plays Elixir Strings Acoustic 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB® Coating, Light/Medium 12-56.

With more than 750 videos and growing, check out Elixir Strings YouTube Channel for more acoustic guitar lessons.

Engineered for great tone and long life, our proprietary, featherweight coating keeps your strings sounding and feeling new for longer. Tone-killing elements like corrosion, dirt, oil and sweat are no match for Elixir Strings. See for yourself.

No matter which gauge, metal or coating you choose, all Elixir Strings provide the same long lasting tone life. Learn more about Elixir Acoustic Strings.