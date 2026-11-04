Learn “Billy Lyons and Stack O’Lee”—A Fingerstyle Country-Blues Classic

“Billy Lyons and Stack O’Lee” is a song with a long, varied, and fascinating life, recounting the true story of what happened in Bill Curtis’ Saloon in St. Louis, Missouri, on Christmas night, 1895. What began as a friendly conversation between Lee “Stack Lee” Shelton and William Lyons escalated into an argument, with the two men striking each other’s hats. When Lyons snatched Shelton’s pristine, milk-white Stetson—a potent symbol of masculinity and prosperity—and refused to return it, Shelton shot him in the stomach, grabbed the hat, and coolly walked out the door. Lyons died a few hours later.

The story quickly became the stuff of Black American folklore: the first lyrics were written down in 1896, and dozens of versions have been recorded over the decades. Everything about it seems destined to capture the imagination. Shelton was an elegantly dressed dandy, a “mack” who made bank as a pimp in the Bloody Third District and, as Mississippi John Hurt says, “He’s a bad man.”

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Bluesman Furry Lewis recorded a version in 1927, five years after he lost his leg and began working as a street sweeper in Memphis, and decades before the second act of his career in the mid-1960s. Lewis’ take is a peppy blues in C that trucks along quickly, propelling the story forward with an alternating bass that bops mostly between two strings in each chord.

The notation shows the basic form, first heard as an instrumental intro. As a way in, pick out the bass parts along the tablature, then add a hummed vocal line; or isolate the melody strings and skip the bass notes, keeping the timing close to the recording. Listen to Lewis’ recording—you’ll need to tune down about a half step to follow along—and keep in mind that he might add a measure to catch his breath or toss in an instrumental that goes around half the form.

As a bonus, this transcription includes the interlude after the third verse—an eight-bar musing that places the chords in a slightly different order, featuring a bass run on the F shape, with the right thumb walking down the D string to G in bars 3 and 4 and a pull-off adding color on string 2 in measure 6. I hope you’ll enjoy learning and thinking about this song as much as I have.

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