Katherine Priddy | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Sessions
Enjoy a performance and get to know folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy.
Catch up with folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy in this bonus Acoustic Guitar Sessions episode. We talk family, guitars, touring with Richard Thompson, and enjoy a performance of “Father of Two” from her latest album The Pendulum Swing.
Support the show:
- Join our community on Patreon, where you’ll find bonus podcast episodes, exclusive guitar workshops, and plenty more great perks.
- Make a donation on PayPal
- Leave a review on Apple Podcasts (This helps other guitarists find the show and helps us. We really appreciate it.)