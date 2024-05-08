Katherine Priddy | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Sessions

Enjoy a performance and get to know folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy.

Catch up with folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy in this bonus Acoustic Guitar Sessions episode. We talk family, guitars, touring with Richard Thompson, and enjoy a performance of “Father of Two” from her latest album The Pendulum Swing.

Nick Grizzle

Nick Grizzle is a music journalist and editor, sound engineer, drummer, and music lover whose vinyl collection continuously overflows its confines. He holds the position of Digital Content Manager for Acoustic Guitar.

