Kaki King | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Join us for a lively, honest conversation with boundary-pushing guitarist Kaki King. Learn how she develops new tunings, the story behind the passerelle bridge, and why the third-to-last show is always the best performance of a tour.
Thanks to Elixir® Strings for sponsoring this episode. Get a set today at ElixirStrings.com.
Support the show:
Additional resources:
- Visit Kaki King’s website.
- Watch her 2016 Acoustic Guitar Sessions performance.
- Learn to play “Ingots” from Legs to Make Us Longer.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jamie Stillway.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jamie Stillway, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editor: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.