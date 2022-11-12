For this AG Session in Place, folk songsmith and instrumental multi-hyphenate John McCutcheon, from his studio in Smoke Rise, Georgia, takes you on a trip inside the song “Peekaboo,” from his 2021 album Bucket List.

McCutcheon describes “Peekaboo,” in dropped-D tuning, as a nostalgic meditation on how many of the games we play with our children, like the now-you-see-me-now-you-don’t one that inspired the song’s title, rely on instilling a little bit of fear in them.

Playing his “favorite guitar in the world,” his trusty Huss & Dalton MJC (“the C stands for custom and cutaway,” he says), McCutcheon deconstructs the song’s descending melody line and shows how to play it slowly and up to speed.

For more on McCutcheon, including Bucket List and his latest release, Leap, visit folkmusic.com.