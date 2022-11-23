Does the Great American Songbook endure because the songs themselves are timeless or because musicians give them a fresh spin? San Francisco–based jazz guitarists Mimi Fox, Nick Rossi, and Paul Mehling weigh in! Join us for a lively roundtable discussion on acoustic jazz standards and making jazz accessible to all kinds of listeners.
Watch Mimi Fox perform "Blackbird" for Acoustic Guitar Sessions and learn to play her jazzy arrangement of "America the Beautiful."
Paul Mehling plays "Minor Swing" in this Acoustic Guitar Session. If you're feeling inspired to play like Django Reinhardt, check out Mehling's gypsy-jazz lesson, "Learn the La Pompe Manouche Style in 6 Easy Steps."
Nick Rossi teaches the rhythm of Harlem Swing greats Freddie Green, John Trueheart, Bernard Addison, Morris White, and Al Casey in this video lesson. And learn the Nick Lucas classic "Picking the Guitar" here.
