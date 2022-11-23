Home

Does the Great American Songbook endure because the songs themselves are timeless or because musicians give them a fresh spin? San Francisco–based jazz guitarists Mimi Fox, Nick Rossi, and Paul Mehling weigh in! Join us for a lively roundtable discussion on acoustic jazz standards and making jazz accessible to all kinds of listeners.

Pictured left to right: Nick Rossi, Paul Mehling, Mimi Fox - each posed with their acoustic guitar on a dark background.
Nick Rossi, Paul Mehling, Mimi Fox

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Mimi Fox.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Mimi Fox, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

  • Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
  • Editor: Adam Perlmutter
  • Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
  • Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
  • Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
  • Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
  • Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
  • Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

