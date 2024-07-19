Introducing the Trumon 1955 Dolphin

The guitar that proves you don’t have to break the bank for all-solid wood quality and tone.

Loved by beginners and seasoned players alike, the 1955 Dolphin brings its incredible value to the U.S. market.

Trumon’s commitment to quality extends to every detail of the 1955 Dolphin. From its aged Sitka Spruce and Mahogany tone wood to the precision-crafted bridge, headstock, fingerboard, and neck. State-of-the-art SCNC technology ensures consistency and accuracy, while the use of bone for the nut and saddle enhances tonal clarity and sustain. Trumon’s dedication to proven production methods guarantees a playing experience that rivals instruments costing two to three times as much.

The Trumon 1955 Dolphin is more than an instrument, it’s a work of art. Its intricate dolphin inlay has over 70 meticulously designed pieces and is a feast for the eyes. But it’s not just about looks. The Dolphin’s powerful resonance, effortless playability, and warm, balanced tone make it a joy to play, whether you’re a professional musician or just starting out as a guitarist.

The Trumon 1955 Dolphin isn’t just one guitar, it’s a family of instruments designed to suit your style. Choose from acoustic or electric-acoustic models, each available in classic Dreadnought shape or Trumon’s innovative TF and TFL cutaway designs. The TF, inspired by the iconic GA shape, offers familiar warmth with a unique Trumon twist. The TFL, with its distinctive “Florentine Peak” has become a Trumon signature, loved by players for its bold, expressive tone. All Trumon guitars are available in Mahogany and Rosewood options.

Experience the fusion of tradition and technology.Crafted in a state-of-the-art facility, every 1955 Dolphin boasts consistency and precision. A high-end instrument with the added touch of hand-tuning by Trumon’s expert luthiers.

Unleash your creativity with the Trumon 1955 Dolphin and let the Dolphin’s free-spirited design and effortless playability inspire your next musical journey.

Trumon guitars will be available at select authorized dealers across the country. To find a dealer near you contact our Texas distributor www.soundwaveguitars.com. To learn more visit www.trumonguitars.com.