The new Acoustasonic Player Telecaster offers its own set of six voices and a streamlined 3-way switch for shape-shifting between acoustic and electric tones. Refined to offer a versatile, more accessible tool for the modern musician.

After 5 years of planning, building, and refining, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is a refined, easy-to-use, player-friendly instrument that makes the power of Acoustasonic more accessible than ever.

Details on the new Acoustasonic® Player Telecaster® and top specs include:

With a simplified feature set consisting of a 3-way Voice Selector and a powerful Blend Knob, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster (APT) is our most streamlined Acoustasonic model yet.

