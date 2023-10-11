Introducing the Fender Highway Series
Built with a feedback-resistant, ergonomic design and Fishman® Fluence® pickup for seamless setup, the Highway Series offers the classic vibe of a traditional acoustic guitar with upgraded features for today’s live acoustic player.
LIGHTWEIGHT & ERGONOMIC BODY
The Highway Series features a thinner, lighter body for a more comfortable playing experience.
FISHMAN FLUENCE ACOUSTIC PICKUP
An exclusive new pickup delivers dynamic sound movement with a higher-quality output and more consistency than a conventional soundhole Pickup.
HYPER-PLAYABLE NECK
The thinner mahogany neck offers greater comfort and playability, a wider range of playing styles and more speed with less hand fatigue.
Learn more at www.fender.com/en-US/acoustic-series/highway/