Introducing the Fender Highway Series

Sponsored by Fender:

Built with a feedback-resistant, ergonomic design and Fishman® Fluence® pickup for seamless setup, the Highway Series offers the classic vibe of a traditional acoustic guitar with upgraded features for today’s live acoustic player.

LIGHTWEIGHT & ERGONOMIC BODY

The Highway Series features a thinner, lighter body for a more comfortable playing experience.

FISHMAN FLUENCE ACOUSTIC PICKUP

An exclusive new pickup delivers dynamic sound movement with a higher-quality output and more consistency than a conventional soundhole Pickup.

HYPER-PLAYABLE NECK

The thinner mahogany neck offers greater comfort and playability, a wider range of playing styles and more speed with less hand fatigue.

Learn more at www.fender.com/en-US/acoustic-series/highway/