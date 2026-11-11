Intrepid Jazz Guitarist Brandon Ross on Intervallic Thinking, Creating in Real Time, and His Klein Steel-String

The guitarist/composer looks back on his distinguished and eclectic career and talks about his inconvenient fondness for unusual guitars.

“I’ve never really been a musical apartheidist,” guitarist and composer Brandon Ross says. “And I’ve reached this place now where I’ve been reflecting a lot on personal liberation. Just the freedom to be, and to be true to what’s in one’s mind or heart at any given time. People ask themselves, ‘Can I do that?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, can you?’ That’s the question for you to answer. Usually you can, and if you’ve got the juice for it, it’s just waiting. Waiting for you to say, OK.”

Ross himself has said OK to plenty of amazing opportunities over the course of a distinguished and eclectic career that stretches back to the mid-1970s. These days he’s continuing to maintain his long creative relationships with one of jazz’s greatest living composer/bandleaders, Henry Threadgill, and one of its greatest living vocalists, Cassandra Wilson. Ross has also got a new album out with his powerful fusion trio Harriet Tubman, and he’s been working on a collaborative recording project with esteemed indie-rock singer/songwriter Mark Kozelek (Sun Kil Moon, Red House Painters).

More often than not, Ross plays electric for the above gigs. But his duo with bassist Stomu Takeishi, For Living Lovers, is a different story, oriented around Ross’ distinctive Klein acoustic guitar and Takeishi’s complementary Taylor/Klein acoustic bass guitar. On their latest album, Natural Name, cut live with no overdubs, the two musicians create a sound world that’s hauntingly beautiful and appealingly knotty by turns.

In a recent Zoom interview, Ross—sporting his trademark generous dreadlocks—discussed the music of For Living Lovers and his inconvenient fondness for unusual guitars.

Chris Gurinsky Photo

You and Stomu Takeishi have had this duo for more than 20 years, but Natural Name is only the second album you’ve recorded together, right?

Right. There was a period between 2004 and 2006 when I had a record deal in Japan, and the first recorded duo things Stomu and I did were on those Japanese albums. But there were also other people on them. The first fully duo album [Revealing Essence] didn’t come out until 2014. For Living Lovers has been more of a live project.

When you perform live, you both have music stands in front of you and seem to be reading at least some of the time. Clearly a significant amount of each piece is precomposed. How much room do you leave for play?

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There are directives for play, and there’s room for it, but it’s about 80 percent composed. And when we develop from that, we’re creating within parameters. There’s an intervallic aspect in them, so that things have a structural integrity, but a kind of developmental freedom within that, you know? Like, within this crayon box you can use blue, red, and green, and simultaneously I can use purple, yellow, and black, and in this context we’re going to create within the frame of what we have out there [i.e., the prewritten composition]. We’ve been working together for a long time, but from the start we somehow had this intuitive sense of form, dynamics, structure, melody, and harmony that just works.

You used the word intervallic. That concept comes from Henry Threadgill, I believe.

Yes.

As I understand it, when a piece of music is intervallic, its structure is based not on scales or modes but on the relationships of individual notes to each other. Am I close?

That’s a very clear and simple way to put it. Another good term is pantonal.

Which sounds more inclusive than polytonal or chromatic.

Yeah. There are these intersections of polyphonic events that do not derive from the normal—well, I shouldn’t even use the word “normal”—the typical sequence of development that most of us learn when playing music in relation to Western harmony. If you play a C major seventh arpeggio, most people will think of the pitches that are involved: C–E–G–B. But they won’t necessarily think about the intervals that are in that arpeggio. When you take those intervals and say, “What if I take this interval relationship and give it a new starting point?” there’s a parallel, there’s an integrity, there’s a coauthor, so to speak. You start to understand new ways of doing things that yield exciting results.

And that carries over to your style of improvisation.

I call it creating. These days I tend to think of improvisation as relative to something else, because the root of the word is “to improve,” right? So there’s an existing thing and you’re going to improve upon it, which is debatable. But creating has a different attitude and intent, which I revel in because it’s like venturing and listening simultaneously. And when there’s another person doing the same thing, it’s truly about a creative response in the moment, being present for discovery moment after moment.

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The tone of your guitar on Natural Name is so incredible. It just shimmers.

That’s the Klein. That’s what’s going on. Steve Klein and Steve Kauffman, who built Steve Klein’s acoustics. The Steves, as we say. That instrument changed the way I play and compose and hear. It’s crazily resonant. You play it and it blooms. You can play rapid things on it, but you want to allow it to speak. When I had an airline incident with it years ago, I took it to a guy who works on guitars in New York to confirm that it had a crack, because it was so hairline. And he looked inside the guitar, and his comment was, “Boy, this guy had a lot of time on his hands.” I thought, I can’t leave the instrument here. It’s like, you can’t leave your kid in this daycare. [Laughs] So instead I connected with the late great Ken Parker—also a genius—and he worked on it. Ken told me, “Back in the ’70s, Steve Klein was ahead of all of us.”

Does the Klein have any electronics in it?

No, I haven’t wanted to do that. I mean, they cost $14,000, they better be good on their own. When I got mine, which was in ’98, I guess one of his other instruments had sort of fallen into it, and there was a scratch in the finish, so Steve gave me a discount price of, like, $8,000. I remember telling a wind player friend of mine, and he said, “Well, it’s about time you guys had to pay real money for an instrument.” Bowed instrument players, they’re talking like, “My bow costs five times that!” [Laughs]

You also play a rather unusual Hopf Hellweg soprano acoustic guitar.

Yes! I love that thing. I found one in Hamburg, Germany, when I was on tour with the Lounge Lizards in 1989. I saw it in the window of a shop, so I went in and said, “Ist das echt Gitarre?” Then I went back another time to the same shop just to browse and they had a better model, so they let me trade in the one I’d previously bought there and I got this current one.

The guitar’s scale length is very short—48 centimeters. Do you buy regular-size nylon strings for it and cut them way down?

No, Savarez and John Hope make strings for that size instrument. And you know, this brings up a point: I tend to like stuff that everybody else thinks is a pain in the ass to deal with. Like, you can’t get strings for it. Nobody wants to work on my Kleins either. Look, I know it’s not a Gibson or a Fender, but come on! People see the electric with the Steinberger bridge or the acoustic with an individual saddle for each string and it’s like, “Man, you gotta take this to a specialist.” So that’s one drawback, but to me, they’re worth their weight in sonic expressiveness.

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Did you start out playing acoustic guitar or did that come later?

I started out doing that, on a nylon-string classical guitar that belonged to a friend of our family. She had a guitar that she wasn’t playing and lent it to my older brother, who was into music. I used to sneak into his room and play the guitar when he wasn’t around.

What about formal training?

I’m primarily self-taught. Not until I was about 18 did I start to read music, like, single-note things. I could read chord symbols before that, but I mostly learned from playing rock and blues. The progression from rock to blues was a heavy thing, and then from that, getting into jazz, though I grew up around jazz—my father was a jazz trombonist and singer, and also super into European classical music traditions, in particular the Russians. I remember saying to him once, “Dad, do you like Shostakovich?” He said, “Oh man, yeah, I love all them skis and iches.”

Great answer.

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Yeah. But when I started studying guitar seriously at 18, that was a big, big challenge. The concept of sitting down in a room and practicing a particular thing for a certain amount of time . . . I had never done that, and it was daunting. I remember the first time I sat down, I was like, “Okay, wow, that must have been at least an hour.” And I looked at my watch. Twenty minutes had gone by. [Laughs]

I had a very uninspired teacher then, who was probably not interested in teaching, and that resulted in me teaching myself. Now, all these years later, I realize that there were definitely gaps in my education. It might have been nice to not have to reinvent the wheel. But at the same time, I think it resulted in the sensibility that I have about things.

You know, it’s like being bent. It’s only bent from the perspective of those who think it’s bent.