Sponsored by Shubb:

Many capo companies casually advertise that their capos “don’t put the instrument out of tune.” Shubb has taken intonation very seriously and over 40 years ago committed to minimizing or eliminating retuning and, well…the proof is in the tuning.

Shubb accomplished this by designing…

1. a unique rubber material that acts like your fingertip

2. a patented closing action that works like your hand

3. an adjustment screw that provides the ideal pressure

1. Like your fingertip

On many capos the material that presses the strings is too hard. It bends the string over the fret, stretching it sharp. The thicker the string, the more drastic the effect.

Shubb worked with a laboratory to formulate a rubber material that behaves just like your fingertip. It allows the string to sink into the rubber just enough for it to relax, and not get stretched across the fret. Result: the strings are NOT STRETCHED OUT OF TUNE!

2. Like your hand

Many capos pull the strings to one side, stretching them sharp, necessitating tuning as you apply the capo AND when you remove it.

Shubb Capos don’t close like a clothespin, or a belt, or a vise, or a pair of pliers — they close like your hand. There is no sideways pull on the strings. Result: the strings are NOT PULLED OUT OF TUNE!

3. Consistent, repeatable pressure

Other adjustable capos require that you manually apply the same amount of pressure each time you use them. With Shubb capos, once the adjusting screw is set to the desired range, you will get the same, ideal pressure each time.

The ultimate achievement of a capo is to affect the strings in exactly the same manner as your fingers. This is what the Shubb Capo does, and has done for 40 years, far better than any other.

The Shubb C1 is the benchmark; the standard by which all other capos are measured.

Learn more at www.shubb.com/legendary