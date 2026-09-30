How to Play “Heart of Gold,” Neil Young’s Simple but Enduring Hit

Harmonically, the song, which is in the key of E minor, is very simple. It’s built from five chords—in order of appearance, Em7, D, Em, C, and G.

First released in 1972 on Harvest, “Heart of Gold” comes from a period when Neil Young was writing extensively on acoustic guitar. At the time, he was dealing with a back injury—the result of lifting planks of wood while renovating his ranch—that made it difficult to stand for long stretches, and he gravitated toward playing acoustic while seated. The album reflects that shift, and “Heart of Gold” went on to become Young’s only No. 1 U.S. single.

Harmonically, the song, which is in the key of E minor, is very simple. It’s built from five chords—in order of appearance, Em7, D, Em, C, and G—though that number overstates the case, since Em7 and Em function interchangeably throughout. There are no modulations or unexpected turns. The harmony supports the song’s momentum rather than directing it.

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The guitar part is defined almost entirely by its strumming pattern. The song moves forward on a steady, driving groove that persists for nearly the entire performance. Young occasionally introduces brief single-note figures or quick hammer-ons within the strum, but these are incidental, adding texture without altering the rhythmic idea.

The notation below shows most of the intro, which also serves as the song’s core strumming pattern. Learning these four bars is central. Once the pattern is under your fingers, much of the song follows naturally. The verses, chorus, and interludes all grow from the same rhythmic foundation, with only slight shifts in emphasis.

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From a technical standpoint, the primary challenge is consistency. The strum should feel even and unforced, with a clear pulse and balanced down- and up-strokes. Practicing the pattern slowly at first helps the groove hold together as the chords change, particularly when you’re adding embellishments.

In performance, restraint matters. The guitar part is most effective when the strum stays steady and the details remain sparse, leaving space for the vocal to carry the song.

Due to copyright restrictions, we are unable to post notation or tablature for this musical work. If you have a digital or physical copy of the Spring 2026 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine, you will find the music on page 44.