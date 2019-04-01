Sponsored by Elixir® Strings

In this quick lesson sponsored by Elixir® Strings, Massimo Varini demonstrates how to play floating pentatonic scales using open strings which helps the notes overlap.

Massimo, a guitarist, producer, Grammy-winner, and renown educator, plays Elixir Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light/Medium gauge (12-56).

“Elixir Strings have unbeatable durability and an awesome sound. They are really comfortable and feel great to play. Once you try Elixir, you can’t go back to other strings.” – Massimo Varini

Elixir Strings provides three string types in its acoustic line, all with the same longest-lasting tone. The Phosphor Bronze strings with NANOWEB Coating are rich and full-bodied with sparkling high-end clarity and a smooth feel. The 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB Coating are bright and focused with the same smooth feel as the Phosphor Bronze strings. Rounding out the acoustic line, the 80/20 Bronze with POLYWEB® Coating deliver a warm tone and slick and fast feel. Learn more.

