Guitar legend Richard Thompson demonstrates how to get a richer, fuller sound out of your guitar using alternate tunings and Elixir® Strings. Watch and learn as this Fairport Convention icon performs licks and chords in DADGAD, as well as some hybrid picking virtuosity in open C major 9 tuning – CGDGBE – while playing an excerpt from his 1991 classic, 1952 Vincent Black Lightning.

Richard Thompson performs this lesson on his Lowden Richard Thompson Signature Series guitar, strung with Elixir Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light Gauge. These strings provide a rich and full tone and a smooth feel.

