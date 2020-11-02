Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Using just two chords, Chris Woods of The Chris Woods Groove Orchestra demonstrates how to start connecting chords in the key of E minor. Connecting chords with simple melodic patterns is a great way to add interest to your rhythm guitar parts.

Chris, UK acoustic guitarist and composer, known for his dropped tuned grooves, jazz textures, percussive techniques and creativity, uses a Martin 000×1 with a mimesis kudos pickup always strung with Elixir® Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light/Medium Gauge.

“I have rehearsed for countless hours to ensure consistency in my playing, in fact it’s the main focus for most musicians. We want our playing to be consistent, we expect our instrument to be consistent. We should expect the same from the one thing that bridges the gap between the two. Elixir Strings do that. They feel and sound consistently great. I’m not sure what players would do without them.”

– Chris Woods

