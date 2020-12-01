Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Calum Graham, touring guitarist, composer and Elixir® Strings artist, shows how to incorporate harmonics with fretted notes when playing a major scale. By combining the two approaches you can achieve a stunning ‘layered’ playing feel with the harmonic notes ringing out and sustaining over the punchier fretted notes. Download tab.

Once you have the concept down, Calum suggests adapting it to all aspects of your playing and composition.

“Elixir Strings are the only strings I’ve found to date that consistently stay in tune and sound great even after multiple live concerts and frequent tuning changing.” — Calum Graham

No matter which gauge, metal or coating you choose, all Elixir Strings provide the same long-lasting tone life. Find out more.

Elixir Strings acoustic line consists of 3 string types. Calum plays the Phosphor Bronze strings with NANOWEB® Coating which have a rich and full-body with sparkling high-end clarity and a smooth feel. The 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB Coating are bright and focused with the same smooth feel as the Phosphor Bronze strings. Rounding out the acoustic line, the 80/20 Bronze with POLYWEB® Coating deliver a warm tone and slick and fast feel. Check them out.