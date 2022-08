Sponsored by PK Thompson:

His career has spanned decades and Peter Rowan will be honored this September at the IBMA awards as an inductee into the Hall of Fame. We are proud to be a small part of his musical journey and are happy for the acknowledgement to his legendary career that has spanned decades starting as a Bluegrass Boy with Bill Monroe.

