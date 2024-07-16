High-Voltage Introspection: Lauren Ruth Ward’s “SELF LOVE”

Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Acclaimed for her soulful, raspy vocals, introspective lyrics and energetic, full-throttle performances, LA-based singer-songwriter Lauren Ruth Ward continues to break new ground with her latest EP, Self Electric. Its five tracks reflect her personal growth and journey toward self-appreciation. In an interview with Edward Fowler, she describes it as “high-energy, blood-letting, glam-rock shreddy guitar.” She explains, “It’s a reflection of where I am now and how I’m feeling in my life. I’m feeling really grounded.”

The opening track, “SELF LOVE,” represents a culmination of experiences and relationships dating back to her early years growing up in Maryland. “All those memories happened here in Baltimore, and they created me,” she reveals in her mini-doc about the song. “The good and the growing.” Underscoring the track’s introspective nature, Ward says, “The song was originally written as a way to call myself out,” noting that “the writing takes you through a world of self-pity and rising from the ashes.”

Wielding a Taylor T5z Pro hollowbody electric-acoustic hybrid, Ward delivers a stripped-back rendition of “Self Love.” Crafted with an Urban Ash body, figured Big Leaf maple top and a fast-playing neck with jumbo frets, the versatile T5z offers a sweeping range of tonal possibilities.

