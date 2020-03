On April 20, 2020 we’ll open the bidding on the Acoustic Guitar 10th Anniversary Custom Guitar Auction: Twelve outstanding instruments from twelve great makers, with 50% of the net proceeds benefiting the Bill Collings Memorial Fund for guitar education in public schools. This week we’re showcasing three of these guitars.

Advertisement

Gretchen Menn plays Led Zepplin’s ‘Bron-y-Aur’ on our custom Breedlove C22.

Pete Madsen plays John Fahey’s ‘In Christ There Is No East or West’ on our custom Gibson SJ-200.

Mimi Fox Plays Luis Bonfá’s ‘Gentle Rain’ on our custom Yamaha CPX15N.

View all twelve guitars in the collection.

Comments