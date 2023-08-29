Hear Taylor’s Redesigned Rosewood 400 Series

Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Indian rosewood is a classic acoustic guitar tonewood for good reason. It has wonderfully full-spectrum musical properties—beautiful top-end clarity, strong midrange character, and bell-like low-end complexity. Paired with a spruce top, it offers players a versatile and richly expressive tool.

That’s one reason why Taylor features the solid rosewood/Sitka spruce tonewood pairing in several series across its guitar line. The most accessible is the 400 Series, where players can enjoy the premium features of an all-solid acoustic with a tastefully distilled appointment package that speaks to the utility of the guitars.

That said, Taylor recently leveled up the aesthetic of its 400s, incorporating a vintage-look tobacco sunburst with contrasting white binding that accentuates the body contours, along with a new inlay scheme. Under the hood, Taylor’s patented V-Class® bracing enhances rosewood’s natural fidelity with more dynamic range, longer sustain, and remarkably accurate intonation that makes the overtone content sing more harmoniously than ever.

Choose from three models: the small-body Grand Concert 412ce, the versatile Grand Auditorium 414ce, and the workhorse Grand Pacific 417e, a non-cutaway round-shoulder Dreadnought. Listen to the 412ce and 417e together here.

Learn More.