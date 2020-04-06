This custom 2000 Ovation Adamas CVT is from Acoustic Guitar magazine’s 10th Anniversary Collection. In celebration of our 30th anniversary in 2020, we’re putting our collection up for auction from April 20 through May 10, giving you the opportunity to bid on a piece of guitar history and support guitar education at the same time.

50% of the net proceeds of this auction will be donated to the Bill Collings Memorial Fund in support of guitar education in public schools and public programs. Plus, we’ll contribute $5 to the Collings Fund in the name of every bidder, whether they win at auction or not.

The estimated value range for the Ovation Adamas CVT is $400 to $600. What makes it special? A smooth top made of two woven layers of carbon fiber sandwiched around an ultra-thin poplar core.

Check out the details and photo gallery.

To learn about the other 11 guitars in this collection and sign up to receive a notification when we are accepting bids, please visit AcousticGuitar.com/auction.

