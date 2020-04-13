This custom 2000 Collings D41 is from Acoustic Guitar magazine’s 10th Anniversary Collection. In celebration of our 30th anniversary in 2020, we’re putting our collection up for auction from April 20 through May 10, giving you the opportunity to bid on a piece of guitar history and support guitar education at the same time.

50% of the net proceeds of this auction will be donated to the Bill Collings Memorial Fund in support of guitar education in public schools and public programs. Plus, we’ll contribute $5 to the Collings Fund in the name of every bidder, whether they win at auction or not.

The estimated value range for the Collings D41 is $8,000 to $12,000. What makes it special? Inspired by pre-war Martins of the same body shape, this guitar features Bill Collings’ typical blend of vintage specs and contemporary precision.

Check out the instrument details and photo gallery.

To learn about the other 11 guitars in this collection and sign up to receive a notification when we are accepting bids, please visit AcousticGuitar.com/auction.

