For this Acoustic Guitar Session in Place fuzzy Australian rocker Hamish Anderson performs a very stripped down version of his new single, “Morning Light.” The song sounds completely reimagined. While the original studio recording is bombastic, with notes of T. Rex or fellow Aussie rocker Tame Impala, the acoustic version is a chiming, classic folk song. “I really love when songs have two versions,“ Anderson says.

Anderson plays his Martin 000-28M Eric Clapton Limited Edition, tuned down a whole step with a capo on the fourth fret. Like many singer-songwriters, he does this not only to match his vocal range but to get away from the usual sounds of open position. “Putting a capo on gives you a whole new realm to work with,“ he says.

Advertisement

The fully electric, studio version of “Morning Light”

Following through on his love of multiple song versions, Anderson will release an official acoustic version of “Morning Light“ on Friday, June 26.

Want to start writing your own songs? Check out our instructional guide, Songwriting Basics for Guitarists, available as a PDF+video download from the Acoustic Guitar store.