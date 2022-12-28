Let’s talk about New Year’s resolutions. Want to make the leap from beginning to intermediate player? Feel more confident soloing? Whatever intention you set, this episode offers not-to-be-missed tips and ideas for making 2023 your best year of guitar yet. Our panel of experts – featuring David Hamburger and Marlene Hutchinson – shares practical advice for setting, measuring, and achieving your guitar goals.

