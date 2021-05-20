The Acoustic Guitar Auction that started Thursday, May 13, is now entering its second and final week of bidding. A 1965 DiGiorgio Serie Artistica Autor 3 nylon-string guitar is the surprise hit of the sale in terms of bidding activity, followed closely by a 1997 Gibson ES-175 hollowbody.

A 2008 Collings D42 dreadnought with a varnish finish in newly new condition leads the sale in terms of price.

Acoustic Guitar donates 20% of the net auction proceeds to support guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

With just one week left, now is a great time to get in on the action. Start by reading the terms and conditions of the sale and then view the entire collection. You’ll find video demos of most instruments on their description pages.

You can also sign up to receive email auction updates.

Bidding continues through midnight, Thursday, May 27.