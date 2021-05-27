The Acoustic Guitar Auction that started Thursday, May 13, closes for bidding at 11:59 pm PDT tonight, Thursday, May 27.

Bid now or forever rue the day you passed up the chance!

Acoustic Guitar donates 20% of the net auction proceeds to support guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund. So you not only get the guitar of your choice, you help train future guitarists and guitar teachers!

Read the terms and conditions and view the entire collection.

Waiting is no longer an option.