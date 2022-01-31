Hey, fellow guitarist! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give just $1 (or whatever you can afford) right now.
With its rounded cutaway, asymmetrical headstock, and asymmetrical, dual-scimitar shaped bridge, this Ed Gerhard Signature model has an unmistakable look. Watch Acoustic Guitar contributor Gretchen Menn play the Led Zeppelin tunes “Friends” and “The Rain Song” on this guitar – one of twenty awesome instruments in our February 2022 auction.