Guitarist-composer Gretchen Menn, author of The Way Music Works, is a member of the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella. Watch her play Zeppelin’s “Going to California” on a 1997 Santa Cruz D, one of 20 awesome guitars offered in our February 2022 Auction.

With classic mahogany dreadnought specs and a high-quality build from a pioneering guitar maker, this mid-’90s Santa Cruz dreadnought sounds like you’d expect. Its slim, modern neck shape feels fast, and ivoroid binding lends a deluxe touch. The guitar shows some very minor play wear but has been well cared-for, so it is in very good condition. A Brazilian rosewood headstock face adds an especially lovely look to this superb dreadnought.

Bidding begins on February 17. Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits Guitars for Vets.