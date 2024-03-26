We use cookies to ensure you have the best experience on our website. (about our cookies.)

Glen Andrew Brown on Composing for TV, Movies and Games

Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and Taylor player Glen Andrew Brown has made a name for himself as a BAFTA-award-winning creator of music for a wide range of media, from video games to television and movies. In this special video from the Taylor Guitars artist team, Glen demonstrated how minimal instrumentation—in this case, a Taylor 618e—microphones and a couple of major scales can be used to create immersive soundscapes that help viewers and gamers lose themselves in the media they love. 

Occasionally we post stories on behalf of our sponsors. These messages will always be from related companies who we think you might be interested in.

