Glen Andrew Brown on Composing for TV, Movies and Games

Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and Taylor player Glen Andrew Brown has made a name for himself as a BAFTA-award-winning creator of music for a wide range of media, from video games to television and movies. In this special video from the Taylor Guitars artist team, Glen demonstrated how minimal instrumentation—in this case, a Taylor 618e—microphones and a couple of major scales can be used to create immersive soundscapes that help viewers and gamers lose themselves in the media they love.

Learn more about the Taylor 618e