“The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Memphis Flash,” “The Hillbilly Cat,” there’s no short supply of nicknames for one of the most iconic cultural influences in all of music, Elvis Presley.

Elvis was known for many things – his jet-black hair, a voice that transcended genres, the very first music video (Jailhouse Rock), starring roles in more than 30 films, and a staggering 149 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 Pop Chart in America. The list goes on and on.

Gibson is proud to honor a legacy fit for a king and announce the addition of the Elvis Dove and Elvis SJ-200 to the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop Artist Collection.

The Gibson Elvis Dove is based on a customized 1969 Gibson Dove that was gifted to the King of Rock and Roll by his father, Vernon Presley. Elvis played it in concert regularly from 1971 until 1975, including during the 1973 satellite-televised Aloha from Hawaii concert. In 1975, Elvis gifted it in mid-performance to an astonished audience member at a concert in Asheville, North Carolina. The Gibson Elvis Dove features a solid Sitka spruce top, solid maple back and sides, and a mahogany neck capped with a rosewood fretboard. It also comes equipped with modern LR Baggs VTC electronics with an under-saddle piezo pickup and soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls, making it stage-ready, right out of the included hardshell case.

The Elvis SJ-200 is based on a guitar given to Elvis as a gift at a recording session at RCA Studio B in Nashville in the mid-1960s. He used the guitar for numerous live performances. Elvis gave it to his aide and close friend Marty Lacker at Graceland in 1976. The Elvis SJ-200 features a maple back, sides, and neck, as well as a Sitka spruce top. It also has all the attractive SJ-200 touches, including mother of pearl inlays, the iconic Moustache™ bridge and graduated crown inlays, and comes equipped with an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup. A hardshell case is included.

We hope you can’t help falling in love with these two new Gibson Acoustics.

