Gibson Custom Ebony Series: Like a Tuxedo

Sponsored by Gibson:

Back in the 1950s, the Gibson Les Paul™ Custom came to life because Les Paul himself requested an electric guitar that “looks like a tuxedo.” Now, this timeless aesthetic is available on a quartet of Gibson Custom acoustic guitars handcrafted by our artisans in Bozeman, Montana, featuring premium appointments and finished in gloss Ebony nitrocellulose. Whichever of these four iconic models you choose, you’ll never feel underdressed, whether you’re playing at home, on stage, or in the studio.

Famously known as “The King of the Flat-tops,” the SJ-200 has scarcely looked more regal than it does in this stunning none-more-black incarnation. Sporting Custom styling, including a Les Paul Custom-style peghead with a split diamond mother of pearl inlay and a bound ebony fretboard, it’s also stage-ready thanks to onboard L.R. Baggs™ Session VTC electronics.

Two more “greatest hits” from the Gibson Acoustic catalog to get the Custom treatment as part of the Gibson Custom Ebony Series are the J-45™ and Hummingbird™. In the decades since they were first introduced, these iconic slope and square-shouldered designs have featured on an incalculable number of hit records in almost every genre imaginable. Their perfectly voiced midrange and sweet treble response can be heard on every music-streaming service, in every record collection, and in every concert hall.

The fourth and final guitar in our Ebony quartet takes Gibson’s 130-year acoustic instrument-design legacy and distills it into a sleek and compact model that’s optimized for modern singer-songwriters and stage performances. The Songwriter EC Custom features a cutaway body ensuring excellent access to the upper frets, combined with traditional hand-scalloped X-bracing for the perfect blend of vintage tone and modern playability.

