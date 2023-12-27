Get Gig Ready | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
From the Newport Folk Festival to art museums in Norway and every open mic, stadium, and radio station in between – if it’s a gig, Pieta Brown, Christopher Paul Stelling, and Sean Rowe are ready for it! This roundtable of well-traveled acoustic guitarists has played tons of shows across the globe – and are here to share insights, stories, laughs, and ideas to get you ready to play out, too.
Additional resources:
- Listen to Part 2, where our guests share gig horror stories and advice for guitarists just starting out.
- Visit Pieta Brown’s website and watch this Acoustic Guitar Sessions video for an intimate performance and to learn about her childhood, her family, and her guitars.
- Visit Christopher Paul Stelling’s website and read his interview with Ben Harper about songwriting, guitars, and growing up in a famous music store. Watch his latest Sessions video, too.
- Visit Sean Rowe’s website and watch his Acoustic Guitar Sessions performance, which features a trifecta of songs including a moving version of the Sade’s “By Your Side.”
