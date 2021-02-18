Folk Unlocked Festival Begins Online Next Week with Hundreds of Artists from Around the World

By Nicolas Grizzle

Folk Alliance International, a leading non-profit organization for folk musicians and the folk music industry, is hosting a massive virtual folk music festival February 22–26 featuring more than 800 hours of musical performances.

The festival, Folk Unlocked, is the first of its kind hosted online by Folk Alliance International and will feature music from all 50 US States, and more than 30 countries. Highlights among the hundreds of artists performing during the course of the five-day festival include Grammy winner Keb Mo, Los Lobos, Grammy-winning zydeco artist Terrance Simien, Mississippi bluesman Cedric Burnside (son of the legendary R. L. Burnside), and the Latin Grammy–winning all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache.

The Folk Unlocked festival also marks the launch of the nonprofit’s Village Fund, which is awarding $500 grants to struggling musicians and folk music workers during the COVID crisis.

The five-day music event will feature “Spotlight” showcases hosted by artists and companies as well as independently produced “Unlocked” showcases by artists themselves or hosted by other presenters. The festival will consist of a mix of live and pre-recorded performances made for the event. Showcases will remain available for a limited time for later viewing by attendees.

The festival closes out with a “Global Music Marathon,” highlighting artists paired with counterparts across the world. Fans are welcome to join in the chat with artists and fellow during performances.

You can attend the five-day festival by making a minimum $25 donation to The Village Fund. To get tickets, visit https://folk.org/showcasedonation.