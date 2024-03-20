Flyte | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Sessions

We use cookies to ensure you have the best experience on our website. (about our cookies.)

Enjoy a performance and get to know London-based indie folk duo Flyte.

Catch up with London-based indie folk duo Flyte in this bonus Acoustic Guitar Sessions episode. We talk first and favorite guitars, writing for two voices, and enjoy a performance of “Chelsea Smiles” from their latest album. Visit Flyte’s website to hear more of their music.

Nick Grizzle
Nick Grizzle is a music journalist and editor, sound engineer, drummer, and music lover whose vinyl collection continuously overflows its confines. He holds the position of Digital Content Manager for Acoustic Guitar.

