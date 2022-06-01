Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Massimo Varini, award winning guitarist, distinguished educator and Elixir® Strings artist, shows a simple but challenging exercise designed to build fluidity and accuracy in your picking hand in this second part of his three part series. Download free pdf tabs: https://bit.ly/3rDsZN5

Even if you’re used to fingerpicking, using both plectrum and fingers on your picking hand can be a challenge. Try adding some of these simple exercises into your acoustic practice routine to develop your hybrid picking skills.

Watch Massimo’s Part 1 of Finger Independence and Hybrid Picking.

“Elixir Strings have unbeatable durability and an awesome sound. They are really comfortable and feel great to play. Once you try Elixir Strings, you can’t go back to other strings.” – Massimo Varini

Massimo’s go-tos are Elixir® Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light/Medium gauge (12-56). Discover Elixir Acoustic Strings.

With 55+-million records sold, 40+-million YouTube video views and multiple Top 10 listings in the charts, Massimo is a musical force! He brings this same passion to his popular TrueFire acoustic and electric guitar lessons.