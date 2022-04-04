Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Hybrid picking is a great technique for acoustic guitar players to master but using both plectrum and fingers on your picking hand can be a challenge – even if you’re used to fingerpicking. Massimo Varini, renowned educator, monster guitarist and Grammy-winner, demonstrates some musical hybrid picking patterns that will help improve accuracy, stamina, and dynamic control in your picking hand. Download free pdf tabs of this lesson here: https://bit.ly/3qOq58U

Like what you see? Watch more of Massimo’s lessons on Finger Independence and Hybrid Picking on Elixir Strings YouTube Channel.

“Elixir Strings have unbeatable durability and an awesome sound. They are really comfortable and feel great to play. Once you try Elixir, you can’t go back to other strings.” – Massimo Varini

Massimo’s go-tos are Elixir® Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light/Medium gauge (12-56). Discover Elixir Acoustic Strings.

With 55+-million records sold, 40+-million YouTube video views and multiple Top 10 listings in the charts, Massimo is a musical force! He brings this same passion to his popular TrueFire acoustic and electric guitar lessons.