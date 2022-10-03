Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Pro guitarist and Elixir® Strings artist Marc Seal introduces a string skipping exercise to add to your daily practice routine. In this short acoustic guitar video lesson, watch as Marc adds some ear-catching interest to his playing by using wide intervals in his picking patterns. Although jumping from one string to a nonadjacent one needs an accurate picking hand technique to execute effectively, with practice you’ll find it an invaluable tool to use in both rhythm and lead parts.

