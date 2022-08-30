Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Now through September 30, 2022, you could be the lucky winner of a new Taylor GT 811e acoustic-electric guitar featuring a preinstalled TaylorSense guitar health monitoring unit.

The GT 811e is crafted in the U.S. with back and sides of solid Indian rosewood and a Sitka spruce top. This time-honored tonewood pairing serves up a lush, resonant response with rich overtonal texture and complex harmonics. You’ll hear clear, pristine treble notes in the high range, and the C-Class bracing inside dials up the bass response for a warm, throaty character in the low end. The GT body shape makes for a remarkably accommodating feel, blending the playability of the Taylor Neck with a scaled-down body that sits between the GS Mini and the full-scale Grand Concert in size. The GT 811e ships with built-in ES2 electronics and a lightweight, yet durable AeroCase.

Inside this GT 811e is a preinstalled TaylorSense unit, a smart sensor box that fits neatly into the guitar’s 9-volt battery compartment. The unit wirelessly transmits temperature, humidity and impact data to the paired app on your iOS or Android smartphone, letting you know when your guitar might need some attention.

