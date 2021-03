The PRS SE P20E is a parlor-sized acoustic with a big voice.

The PRS P20E features all-mahogany construction, and has an organic, warm voice. Featuring PRS hybrid “X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate, the SE P20E projects with even, bold tone. Its smaller size makes playing for hours fun and comfortable and allows for more convenient transport. Includes gig bag. MSRP $579

GIVEAWAY ENDS MAY 13, 2021. ENTER TODAY!