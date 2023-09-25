Enter to Win a Prize Pack from ToneWoodAmp and Kremona Guitars 

We're teaming up with ToneWoodAmp and Kremona Guitars to give away this awesome prize pack

GRAND PRIZE: KREMONA F65CW + TONEWOODAMP SOLO

The Kremona F65CW offers a solid red cedar soundboard and layered East Indian rosewood back and sides. A Venetian cutaway offers unimpeded access to upper frets, while the body is bound in smooth rosewood with fine purling. The Fishman Classica III enables bridge piezo output and the ability to tune digitally on the fly. Includes a dual-pocketed padded Kremona gig bag.

ToneWoodAmp creates effects, unplugged—NO AMP REQUIRED! ToneWoodAmp is the first and only product of its kind to use any acoustic guitar’s own body to create a range of effects including reverb, delay, tremolo, and more. No cables, no pedals, and yet—all the effects we know and love. Put it in your gig bag and take it anywhere.

GRAND PRIZE VALUE: $1,268

SECOND PLACE PRIZE: TONEWOODAMP SOLO

SECOND PRIZE VALUE: $279

Giveaway Ends November 17, 2023. Enter Today!