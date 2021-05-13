CHERRY FINISH. GOLD TUNERS. GIBSON TONE.

Fiery Australian-born guitarist Orianthi Panagaris has been knocking people out with her playing for over a decade and has played and collaborated with Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Carrie Underwood, and Richie Sambora, among others.

Now she has a new Gibson signature model, and it’s a knockout, too. Featuring an SJ-200 body with a AAA Sitka spruce top and flamed maple back paired with an ES-345 neck, it’s definitely a bit different than a standard SJ-200.

Other personal touches include an ebony fingerboard with new lotus neck inlays and a mother of pearl Orianthi O symbol on the headstock, gold Grover® Keystone tuners, a distinctive Cherry nitrocellulose lacquer finish, and an LR Baggs Orianthi Pickup System that was custom-voiced for Orianthi and features adjustable saturation and soundhole-mounted controls.

MSRP $6,299

GIVEAWAY ENDS JULY 15, 2021

