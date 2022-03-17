One Grand Prize Winner Will Receive

Vineyard Koa Bevel Grand Auditorium $1,049

Constructed with the pro musician in mind, this Vineyard Koa is built on a 25.5 scale length traditional grand auditorium cutaway body with koa back & sides, a solid spruce top overlaid with a beautiful koa veneer that offers warm tone, and a bevel to rest the picking arm. Features include a vine inlay design on the rosette and rosewood fretboard, Fishman Preamp and onboard tuner.

Art Vintage Parlor Solid Top $599

The Art Vintage Parlor Acoustic-Electric offers comfort and practicality with the smaller parlor body shape. Features include cream multi-ply body binding and signature moon phase inlays, vintage distressed brown burst finish and brushed nickel open gear tuners, mahogany body and solid spruce top.

Giveaway ends June 30, 2022. Enter today!