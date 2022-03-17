Sponsored by Alvarez Guitars:

Why do you love your Grand Auditorium guitar? Why do you keep reaching for a Dreadnought? Grand Auditoriums are incredibly versatile instruments, with a sweet tonal balance. Dreadnoughts are ideal workhorse guitars for strummers and flatpickers alike, known for their volume, warmth, and comfortable body shapes. But what about the subtleties of each guitar body shape? And which guitar fits your playing style and personality? On Alvarez TV, the team from Alvarez Guitars discusses the differences of each body shape and how to find the best of both worlds in their episode, Dreadnought vs. Grand Auditorium.

