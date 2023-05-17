Doc Watson Memories | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

To celebrate 100 years of Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, we invited 11 distinguished guests to share their stories and reflect on his legacy. You’ll hear from a range of talented musicians, producers, and makers—including bluegrass titan Peter Rowan, monumental mandolinist Sierra Hull, flatpicking ace David Grier, and more. From poignant memories to laugh-out-loud moments, we explore this great guitarist’s far-reaching and enduring influence on roots music and our lives.

Support the show:

Thanks to our guests: Alan Barnosky; B Townes; Beppe Gambetta; David Grier; David Mathis; John Leventhal; Lindsay Craven; Mitch Greenhill; Peter Rowan; Sierra Hull; Tommy Emmanuel.

Additional Resources:

Read this 1993 interview with Doc Watson from the Acoustic Guitar archives.

Take a flatpicking master class with Alan Barnosky, where you’ll learn to think and play like the greats, including Watson.

Learn more about Merlefest.

Learn more about the Doc Watson Signature Model from Gallagher Guitar.

Recommended Listening:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Alan Barnosky.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.