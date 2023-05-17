Doc Watson Memories | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Home

To celebrate 100 years of Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, we invited 11 distinguished guests to share their stories and reflect on his legacy. You’ll hear from a range of talented musicians, producers, and makers—including bluegrass titan Peter Rowan, monumental mandolinist Sierra Hull, flatpicking ace David Grier, and more. From poignant memories to laugh-out-loud moments, we explore this great guitarist’s far-reaching and enduring influence on roots music and our lives.

Thanks to our guests: Alan Barnosky; B Townes; Beppe Gambetta; David Grier; David Mathis; John Leventhal; Lindsay Craven; Mitch Greenhill; Peter Rowan; Sierra Hull; Tommy Emmanuel.

Additional Resources:

Recommended Listening:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Alan Barnosky.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

  • Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
  • Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter
  • Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
  • Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
  • Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
  • Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
  • Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

