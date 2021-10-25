By Acoustic Guitar Staff

D’Addario has announced a new online tool to help guitar players find their perfect string set. String Finder is useful for guitarists of all instrument types, musical styles, and skill levels. The tool asks a series of questions about your playing style, instrument type, and desired sound to help suggest a set of strings.

“Too often, players default to what they’ve always used, because exploring is time-consuming, mind-numbing, and expensive,” said Andrew Whitelaw, Global Director of Strategy for D’Addario, in a press release. “We built String Finder with the goal of taking the guesswork out—making it fun and easy to optimize your performance.”

String Finder is currently available for acoustic and electric guitars, including classical guitar, as well as bass, ukulele, banjo, and mandolin.