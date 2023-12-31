Creating Chords With Open Strings | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Using open strings to create chords on the acoustic guitar makes for a big, bold sound compared to playing simple barre chords. Ringing open string chords are great for both solo playing and accompanying singers and can be developed into an advanced guitar technique, allowing you to play extended chords that are harmonically interesting.

In this short acoustic guitar tutorial, Elixir Strings artist Massimo Varini demonstrates some open string alternatives to basic major and minor chords. By moving shapes around he shows you some gorgeous voicings for add9, min7 (add11) chords and more. Download free tabs to learn more!

