Changing Your Guitar Strings Just Got Easier, More Effective & FUN!

Sponsored by MusicNomad:

MusicNomad’s 6 pc. String Change Tool Kit contains all the essential products used by top touring techs and repair shops worldwide for the most efficient string changing process to ensure the best sound from your new strings. The kit includes our: GRIP ONE, TUNE-IT, the Octopus 8 ‘n 1 Tech Tool, & a 12 page instructional booklet all in a convenient storage tube.

GRIP ONE features our all in one string winder, cutter and bridge pin puller. Perfect for Acoustic Guitars. The innovative precision bearing construction results in effortless, silent & super fast winding.

Apply TUNE-IT to Nut Slots, Bridge, Saddles, and String Guide every string change to stay in tune longer & reduce string breakage.

The 8 ‘n 1 Octopus’s innovative design is perfect for tightening output jacks, strap locks, control pots, strap buttons, tuning machine bushings & screws. It features both a Phillips & flat blade screwdriver with our reversible shaft design and is engineered for the most popular hex wrench sizes: 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, 1/2″, 7/16″.