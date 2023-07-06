Capture Better Acoustic Guitar Recordings with Portacapture X8

Sponsored by TASCAM:

The TASCAM Portacapture X8 is a comprehensive portable recorder that’s practically tailor-made for recording acoustic guitar. Onboard stereo condenser microphones capture studio-quality sound with amazing fidelity, with two selectable stereo configurations to control how much room sound is captured. And with additional inputs for acoustic-electric guitars, you can even record the direct sound of your guitar along with the microphones.

It’s the 32-bit float recording mode where the Portacapture X8 really excels at recording acoustic guitar, though. 32-bit float recording means the entire dynamic range of your acoustic guitar will be captured perfectly, with no distortion during loud playing and no excessive noise during quiet passages. You don’t even need to set input levels with 32-bit recording — just hit record, and every take can be a keeper.

And setup couldn’t be easier — the Portacapture X8’s intuitive app-like interface puts application-specific optimization at your fingertips. Choose the Music app, tune up using the handy built-in tuner, add studio-quality reverb to taste, and you’re ready to capture stellar acoustic guitar tracks. And with the ability to record direct to SD card, or use it as an audio interface direct to your computer, the TASCAM Portacapture X8 empowers you to capture better acoustic guitar recordings anywhere, anytime.

Be sure to watch Gretchen Menn’s demo of the X8 above! With a simple explanation and examples of guitar recorded directly to the unit using no external programs or processing, hear why the TASCAM Portacapture X8 is all you need to create beautiful audio.

Learn More.